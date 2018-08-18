Total Recall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88b88ddc-446f-4157-9870-787627fba84a
Total Recall Tracks
Sort by
Royal Circle VIP (Full Cycle Dub)
Total Recall
Royal Circle VIP (Full Cycle Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edition
Total Recall
Edition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edition
Last played on
Repeating History
Total Recall
Repeating History
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Repeating History
Last played on
Planet Earth
Total Recall
Planet Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planet Earth
Last played on
Zelator
Total Recall
Zelator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zelator
Last played on
Attack
Total Recall
Attack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Attack
Last played on
There's Evil There
Total Recall
There's Evil There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's Evil There
Last played on
All Knowing
Total Recall
All Knowing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Knowing
Last played on
Modern Variation
Total Recall
Modern Variation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modern Variation
Last played on
Pied Piper Effect
Total Recall
Pied Piper Effect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pied Piper Effect
Last played on
Total Recall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist