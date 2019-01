Emil Grigoryevich Gilels (sometimes transliterated Hilels; Ukrainian: Емі́ль Григо́рович Гі́лельс, Russian: Эми́ль Григо́рьевич Ги́лельс, Emiľ Grigorievič Gileľs; 19 October 1916 – 14 October 1985) was a Soviet pianist, widely regarded as one of the greatest pianists of the 20th century.

