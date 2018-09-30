The Fugs are a band formed in New York City in late 1964 by the poets Ed Sanders and Tuli Kupferberg, with Ken Weaver on drums. Soon afterward, they were joined by Peter Stampfel and Steve Weber of the Holy Modal Rounders. Kupferberg named the band from a euphemism for fuck used in Norman Mailer's novel The Naked and the Dead.

The band lead the underground scene of the 1960s and became an important part of the American counterculture of that decade. The group is known for its comedic, even lewd, nature but also earned fame through their persistent anti-Vietnam War sentiment during the 1960s. Some 1969 correspondence found inside an FBI file on the rock group The Doors called The Fugs the "most vulgar thing the human mind could possibly conceive".

Aside from derision for their "scatological" lyrics, the Fugs have also been labeled "avant-rock".