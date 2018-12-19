Stephen Ray Perry (born January 22, 1949) is an American singer and songwriter. He is best known as the lead singer of the rock band Journey during their most commercially successful periods from 1977 to 1987, and again from 1995 to 1998. Perry had a successful solo career between the mid-1980s and mid-1990s.

Perry's singing voice has garnered acclaim from prominent musical peers and publications; he has been dubbed "The Voice", a moniker originally coined by Jon Bon Jovi. He was ranked no. 76 on Rolling Stone magazine's "100 Greatest Singers of All Time", and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey on April 7, 2017.