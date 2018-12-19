Steve PerryFormer lead singer of Journey. Born 22 January 1949
Steve Perry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsv1.jpg
1949-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88b0ef74-9da8-4998-8e3b-70687575588c
Steve Perry Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Ray Perry (born January 22, 1949) is an American singer and songwriter. He is best known as the lead singer of the rock band Journey during their most commercially successful periods from 1977 to 1987, and again from 1995 to 1998. Perry had a successful solo career between the mid-1980s and mid-1990s.
Perry's singing voice has garnered acclaim from prominent musical peers and publications; he has been dubbed "The Voice", a moniker originally coined by Jon Bon Jovi. He was ranked no. 76 on Rolling Stone magazine's "100 Greatest Singers of All Time", and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey on April 7, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Perry Performances & Interviews
Steve Perry Tracks
Sort by
Foolish Heart
Steve Perry
Foolish Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsv1.jpglink
Foolish Heart
Last played on
Oh Sherrie
Steve Perry
Oh Sherrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsv1.jpglink
Oh Sherrie
Last played on
In The Rain
Steve Perry
In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsv1.jpglink
In The Rain
Last played on
We're Still Here
Steve Perry
We're Still Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsv1.jpglink
We're Still Here
Last played on
No Erasin'
Steve Perry
No Erasin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsv1.jpglink
No Erasin'
Last played on
Steve Perry Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist