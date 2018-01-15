Helen TunstallHarp
Helen Tunstall
Helen Tunstall Tracks
Bring rest, sweet dreaming child
Tarik O’Regan
The Moth Requiem (extract) (feat. Philippa Davies, Nash Ensemble, Lucy Wakeford, Hugh Webb, BBC Singers & Helen Tunstall)
Harrison Birtwistle
The Man who mistook his wife for a hat (extract)
Emile Belcourt, Frederick Westcott, Catherine (Kate) Musker, Michael Nyman, Sarah Leonard, Alexander Bălănescu, Jonathan Carney, Moray Welsh, Anthony Hinnigan, Helen Tunstall, Michael Nyman & Michael Nyman
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-17T11:21:59
17
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-06T11:21:59
6
Aug
2000
Proms 1987: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-31T11:21:59
31
Jul
1987
