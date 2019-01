Sniper is a French hip hop band formed in 1997 in the Val-d'Oise department. It currently consists of Tunisiano (Bachir Baccour), Aketo (Ryad Selmi) and Blacko. Afrikaf (Karl Appela) was also a member from the group's formation to 2004; Blacko had also left the band in 2007, but returned in 2016.

