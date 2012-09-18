SniperFrench Hip Hop crew. Formed 1997
Sniper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88ad74d6-2dde-496f-86f3-722ff9274ea9
Sniper Biography (Wikipedia)
Sniper is a French hip hop band formed in 1997 in the Val-d'Oise department. It currently consists of Tunisiano (Bachir Baccour), Aketo (Ryad Selmi) and Blacko. Afrikaf (Karl Appela) was also a member from the group's formation to 2004; Blacko had also left the band in 2007, but returned in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sniper Tracks
Sort by
Roar (Anamate Remix)
Sniper
Roar (Anamate Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roar (Anamate Remix)
Last played on
Roar (Paper Boy Remix)
Sniper
Roar (Paper Boy Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roar (Paper Boy Remix)
Last played on
Roar
Sniper
Roar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roar
Last played on
Roar (feat Lethal B, Scrufizzer, JME)
Sniper
Roar (feat Lethal B, Scrufizzer, JME)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roar (feat Lethal B, Scrufizzer, JME)
Last played on
Rack City Freestyle
Sniper
Rack City Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rack City Freestyle
Last played on
System
Sniper
System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
System
Last played on
Distorted
Sniper
Distorted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Distorted
Last played on
Sniper Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist