Special Consensus
1975
Biography
The Special Consensus is an acoustic bluegrass group led by banjoist Greg Cahill.
Tracks
Highway 40 Blues
Special Consensus
Highway 40 Blues
Highway 40 Blues
Last played on
Wild Montana Skies
Special Consensus
Wild Montana Skies
Wild Montana Skies
Last played on
Baby I'm Blue
Special Consensus
Baby I'm Blue
Baby I'm Blue
Last played on
Time For Movin' On
Special Consensus
Time For Movin' On
Time For Movin' On
Last played on
Poems, Prayers & Promises
Special Consensus
Poems, Prayers & Promises
Rocky Mountain High
Special Consensus
Rocky Mountain High
Nothin But The Wheel
Special Consensus
Nothin But The Wheel
Nothin But The Wheel
Last played on
Route 10, Box 782
Special Consensus
Route 10, Box 782
Route 10, Box 782
Last played on
Take Me Home Country Roads
Special Consensus
Take Me Home Country Roads>
Take Me Home Country Roads>
Last played on
Thank God I'm A Country Boy
Special Consensus
Thank God I'm A Country Boy>
Thank God I'm A Country Boy>
Last played on
Back Home Again
Special Consensus
Back Home Again
Back Home Again
Last played on
Memories Of You
Special Consensus
Memories Of You
Memories Of You
Last played on
A Good Problem To Have
Special Consensus
A Good Problem To Have
A Good Problem To Have
Last played on
Should've Took A Train
Special Consensus
Should've Took A Train
Should've Took A Train
Last played on
Sea of Heartbreak
Special Consensus
Sea of Heartbreak
Sea of Heartbreak
Last played on
Billy Boy
Special Consensus
Billy Boy
Billy Boy
Last played on
Upcoming Events
6
Feb
2019
Special Consensus
Hen & Chicken, Bristol, UK
