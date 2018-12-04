Christine WalevskaBorn 1945
Christine Walevska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88ab45aa-b58f-499a-9dfc-75f77d56fda9
Christine Walevska Biography (Wikipedia)
Christine Walevska (born March 8, 1945, Los Angeles) is an American classical cellist. She is known for her numerous recordings with Philips Records and performing concerts worldwide. In 1975, she became the first concert musician to perform in Cuba under the regime of Fidel Castro. The music critic Antonio Hernandez of the Brazilian newspaper O Globo referred to Walevska as the "goddess of the cello," a moniker to which she has often since been referred.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christine Walevska Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto No 1 in A minor
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Cello Concerto No 1 in A minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Cello Concerto No 1 in A minor
Orchestra
Last played on
Suite for Cello and Orchestra, Op.16
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Suite for Cello and Orchestra, Op.16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Suite for Cello and Orchestra, Op.16
Last played on
Cello concerto No. 2 In D Minor Op.119
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Cello concerto No. 2 In D Minor Op.119
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Cello concerto No. 2 In D Minor Op.119
Last played on
Back to artist