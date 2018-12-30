Julie ReevesBorn 18 June 1974
Julie Reeves
1974-06-18
Julie Reeves Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Reeves (born June 18, 1974) is an American country music recording artist and radio personality. She has had three hit singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with two of those singles charting in the Top 40. Reeves was formerly married to country music parodist and fellow recording artist Cledus T. Judd.
Julie Reeves Tracks
Trouble Is a Woman
Julie Reeves
Trouble Is a Woman
Trouble Is a Woman
If Heartaches Had Wings
Julie Reeves
If Heartaches Had Wings
If Heartaches Had Wings
He Keeps Me In One Piece
Julie Reeves
He Keeps Me In One Piece
He Keeps Me In One Piece
What I Need
Julie Reeves
What I Need
What I Need
If I'd Never Loved You
Julie Reeves
If I'd Never Loved You
If I'd Never Loved You
