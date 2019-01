Julie Reeves (born June 18, 1974) is an American country music recording artist and radio personality. She has had three hit singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with two of those singles charting in the Top 40. Reeves was formerly married to country music parodist and fellow recording artist Cledus T. Judd.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia