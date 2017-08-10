Pierre BernacBorn 12 January 1899. Died 17 October 1979
Pierre Bernac
1899-01-12
Pierre Bernac Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Bernac (12 January 1899 – 17 October 1979) was a French baryton-martin who became the most renowned interpreter of the French art song, and had a close artistic association with Francis Poulenc.
Pierre Bernac Tracks
Le Travail du Peintre
Francis Poulenc
La chapelier (Trois mélodies)
Erik Satie
Deux Poemes de Louis Aragon
Francis Poulenc
