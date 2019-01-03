James MorrisonUK singer. Born 13 August 1984
James Morrison (born James Morrison Catchpole; 13 August 1984) is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist from Rugby, Warwickshire. In 2006, his debut single "You Give Me Something" became a hit in Europe, Australia, Japan and Iran peaking in the top five in the UK and claiming the number 1 spot in New Zealand. His debut album, Undiscovered, debuted at the top of the UK Albums Chart. In 2007 Morrison won the Brit Award for Best British Male.
Morrison released his second album, Songs for You, Truths for Me, in 2008, which entered the top five in the UK as well as topping the Irish Albums Chart. Songs for You, Truths for Me featured the top ten singles "You Make It Real" and his critically acclaimed collaboration with Nelly Furtado titled "Broken Strings". He has performed with Jason Mraz, Nelly Furtado, and others in concerts and in songs. Morrison wrote a song for Italian singer Marco Carta entitled "Quello che dai", which debuted at number one in the official chart.
- The Proms Podcast meets the stars of the Stax Promhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f4g27.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f4g27.jpg2017-09-04T14:49:00.000ZVikki Stone meets stars of the Stax Prom, including Sir Tom Jones and Booker T Jones.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f4fv5
The Proms Podcast meets the stars of the Stax Prom
- The Stax Prom in 3 minutes (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dy5m3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dy5m3.jpg2017-09-02T00:01:00.000ZHighlights from the Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul Prom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dy4s1
The Stax Prom in 3 minutes (2017)
- Cornbury: James Morrison talks to Kat Ormanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0411dzc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0411dzc.jpg2016-07-10T17:19:00.000ZJames Morrison talks to BBC Radio Oxford's Kat Orman backstage at the Cornbury Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0411f19
Cornbury: James Morrison talks to Kat Orman
James Morrison Tracks
Broken Strings (feat. Nelly Furtado)
You Give Me Something
I Need You Tonight
I Won't Let You Go
Broken Strings
In The Shadow Of A Dream
Broken Strings (feat. Nelly Furtado)
You Make It Real
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
Live Lounge: Ill Blu
T in the Park: 2012
Live Lounge: James Morrison
Live Lounge: James Morrison
