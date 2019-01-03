James Morrison (born James Morrison Catchpole; 13 August 1984) is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist from Rugby, Warwickshire. In 2006, his debut single "You Give Me Something" became a hit in Europe, Australia, Japan and Iran peaking in the top five in the UK and claiming the number 1 spot in New Zealand. His debut album, Undiscovered, debuted at the top of the UK Albums Chart. In 2007 Morrison won the Brit Award for Best British Male.

Morrison released his second album, Songs for You, Truths for Me, in 2008, which entered the top five in the UK as well as topping the Irish Albums Chart. Songs for You, Truths for Me featured the top ten singles "You Make It Real" and his critically acclaimed collaboration with Nelly Furtado titled "Broken Strings". He has performed with Jason Mraz, Nelly Furtado, and others in concerts and in songs. Morrison wrote a song for Italian singer Marco Carta entitled "Quello che dai", which debuted at number one in the official chart.