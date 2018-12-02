Earl SixteenBorn 9 May 1958
Earl Sixteen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vbvcj.jpg
1958-05-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88a6b8e9-9388-456e-86f1-e2835316e12d
Earl Sixteen Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Sixteen (b. Earl John Daley, 9 May 1958, Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae singer whose career began in the mid-1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earl Sixteen Tracks
Sort by
Love Will tear Us Apart
Capital 1212 & Earl Sixteen
Love Will tear Us Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Love Will tear Us Apart
Performer
Last played on
Love Will Tear Us Apart (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Capitol 1212
Love Will Tear Us Apart (feat. Earl Sixteen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Love Will Tear Us Apart (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Last played on
Reggae Music Dubplate
Earl Sixteen
Reggae Music Dubplate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Reggae Music Dubplate
Last played on
Reggae Music (Dubplate Special)
Earl Sixteen
Reggae Music (Dubplate Special)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Don't Stop The Dub (feat. Earl Sixteen, Solo Banton, Horseman & Cheshire Cat)
Sticky Joe
Don't Stop The Dub (feat. Earl Sixteen, Solo Banton, Horseman & Cheshire Cat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Don't Stop The Dub (feat. Earl Sixteen, Solo Banton, Horseman & Cheshire Cat)
Last played on
People music
Earl Sixteen
People music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
People music
Last played on
Hey Girl
Earl Sixteen
Hey Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Hey Girl
Last played on
No Peace
Earl Sixteen
No Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
No Peace
Last played on
No Peace (Adam Prescott Dub)
Earl Sixteen
No Peace (Adam Prescott Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
No Peace (Adam Prescott Dub)
Remix Artist
Last played on
No Peace (Adam Prescott Dub)
Earl Sixteen
No Peace (Adam Prescott Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
No Peace (Adam Prescott Dub)
Last played on
Sign Of The Times
Dubble D
Sign Of The Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Sign Of The Times
Last played on
Can't Get Away (feat. Earl Sixteen & Spee)
Professor Skank
Can't Get Away (feat. Earl Sixteen & Spee)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Can't Get Away (feat. Earl Sixteen & Spee)
Last played on
Changing The World
Earl Sixteen
Changing The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Changing The World
Last played on
Cheating / Dub Sixteen
Earl Sixteen
Cheating / Dub Sixteen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Cheating / Dub Sixteen
Last played on
Sweet Reggae Music (JA15) (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Horseman
Sweet Reggae Music (JA15) (feat. Earl Sixteen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y142w.jpglink
Sweet Reggae Music (JA15) (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Last played on
Everybody Loves Reggae
Earl Sixteen
Everybody Loves Reggae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Everybody Loves Reggae
Performer
Last played on
Let Jah
Earl Sixteen
Let Jah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Let Jah
Last played on
Roll And Come In (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Dub Pistols
Roll And Come In (feat. Earl Sixteen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Roll And Come In (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Last played on
Roll And Come In (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Dub Pistols
Roll And Come In (feat. Earl Sixteen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Roll And Come In (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Last played on
Take Control (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Adam Prescott
Take Control (feat. Earl Sixteen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Take Control (feat. Earl Sixteen)
Performer
Last played on
Music Alone
Earl Sixteen
Music Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Music Alone
Last played on
Love Without Feeling
Earl Sixteen
Love Without Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Love Without Feeling
Performer
Last played on
Walls Of The City
Earl Sixteen
Walls Of The City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Walls Of The City
Last played on
Love Without Feeling
Earl Sixteen
Love Without Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gzl0v.jpglink
Love Without Feeling
Last played on
Playlists featuring Earl Sixteen
Earl Sixteen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist