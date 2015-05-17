Earth CrisisFormed 1992. Disbanded 2001
Earth Crisis
1992
Earth Crisis Biography (Wikipedia)
Earth Crisis is an American metalcore band from Syracuse, New York, active from 1989 until 2001, reuniting in 2007. Since 1993 the band's longest serving members are vocalist Karl Buechner, guitarist Scott Crouse, bassist Ian Edwards and drummer Dennis Merrick. Their third guitarist Erick Edwards joined the band in 1998.
The band has released eight studio albums, three compilations, two live albums and six music videos. The band is known for supporting animal rights, promoting a straight edge and vegan lifestyle, and addressing further social and political issues. Earth Crisis is considered a crucial developer and influence for both the metalcore genre and vegan straight edge movement.
