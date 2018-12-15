Roy C
Roy C Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Charles Hammond (born August 3, 1939), better known as Roy C or Roy "C", is an American southern soul singer, songwriter and record executive, best known for his 1965 hit, "Shotgun Wedding". Another song, "Impeach the President", which he recorded and produced with a high school group, the Honey Drippers, has had one of the most sampled drum tracks in hip hop music.
Roy C Tracks
Shotgun Wedding
Shotgun Wedding
Open Letter To The President
Open Letter To The President
Shotgun Wedding
Shotgun Wedding
Stop What Youre Doin
Stop What Youre Doin
Cloud Nine
Cloud Nine
