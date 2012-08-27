Friedrich BurgmüllerBorn 4 December 1806. Died 13 February 1874
Friedrich Burgmüller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1806-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88a330a0-1cd9-4a92-bcc4-b63a043d0f76
Friedrich Burgmüller Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Friedrich Franz Burgmüller, generally known as Friedrich Burgmüller (born Regensburg, Germany 4 December 1806 – 13 February 1874) was a German pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Friedrich Burgmüller Tracks
Sort by
Ballade
Friedrich Burgmüller
Ballade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballade
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in D Op 11: Scherzo
Friedrich Burgmüller
Symphony No. 2 in D Op 11: Scherzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No. 2 in D Op 11: Scherzo
Last played on
Friedrich Burgmüller Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist