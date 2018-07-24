Stranger ColeBorn 26 July 1942
Stranger Cole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/889fc007-3be8-4dc6-807a-490bdfe1a848
Stranger Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Stranger Cole, also known as StrangeJah Cole (born Wilburn Theodore Cole, July 26 1942) is a Jamaican singer whose long recording career dates from the early days of ska in 1962 through to the present (2018).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stranger Cole Tracks
Sort by
Rough and Tough
Stranger Cole
Rough and Tough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rough and Tough
Last played on
When I Call Your Name
Stranger Cole
When I Call Your Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Call Your Name
Last played on
Uno Dos Tres
Stranger Cole
Uno Dos Tres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uno Dos Tres
Last played on
Bangarang
Stranger Cole
Bangarang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bangarang
Last played on
Oh Ye Mahee
Stranger Cole & The Conquerors & Stranger Cole
Oh Ye Mahee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Ye Mahee
Performer
Last played on
Give It To Me
Stranger Cole
Give It To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It To Me
Last played on
Ruff and Tuff
Stranger Cole
Ruff and Tuff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruff and Tuff
Last played on
Crying Every Night
Stranger Cole
Crying Every Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crying Every Night
Last played on
Run Joe
Stranger Cole
Run Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Joe
Last played on
Stranger Cole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist