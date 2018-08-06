Waterfront
Waterfront Biography (Wikipedia)
Waterfront are a 1980s Welsh pop duo, comprising Phil Cilia (full name Philip Laurence Cilia) and Chris Duffy (full name Christopher James Duffy), who emerged from the ashes of local Cardiff band The Official Secrets. The band met their manager, John Newman, when recording demos at his recording studio, Music Factory, in Cardiff. John remained with them as personal manager throughout their successful years.
Waterfront Tracks
Cry
Fallen Angel
Sweet Johnny
Sweet Johnny
