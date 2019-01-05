High Contrast
1979-09-18
High Contrast Biography (Wikipedia)
Lincoln Barrett, better known by the stage name High Contrast (born 18 September 1979), is a Welsh electronic music producer DJ and record producer.
High Contrast Performances & Interviews
High Contrast - Interview
High Contrast Tracks
Hometown Glory (High Contrast Remix)
Adele
If We Ever
High Contrast
Gold Digger (High Contrast Remix) (feat. Jamie Foxx)
Kanye West
The One (High Contrast Remix)
Jorja Smith
If We Ever (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
High Contrast
Racing Green
High Contrast
3 AM
MIST
Music Is Everything
High Contrast
Music Is Everything
Calibre
Mr. Majestic
Paint It Black x If We Ever (Unglued Remix)
Sigma
Remind Me
High Contrast
God Only Knows
High Contrast
Remind Me (Original Mix)
High Contrast
If We Ever (Unglued Remix)
High Contrast
What We Do
High Contrast
Basement Track
High Contrast
Basement Track
Lovesick
High Contrast
Lovesick
Return Of Forever
High Contrast
Return Of Forever
Twilight's Last Gleaming
High Contrast
Twilight's Last Gleaming
Ultraviolet (High Contrast Remix)
FreyaRidings
Questions (feat. Boy Matthews)
High Contrast
If We Ever
High Contrast
The Beat Don't Feel The Same (feat. Boy Matthews)
High Contrast
