Natalie Clein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053p24h.jpg
1977-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/889850b7-7b67-41d3-a1ea-4616af15b934
Natalie Clein Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie Clein (born 25 March 1977, Poole, Dorset) is a British classical cellist. Her mother is a professional violinist. Her sister is the actress Louisa Clein.
Natalie Clein Performances & Interviews
The Proms 2017 season is here!
Natalie Clein Tracks
Kol Nidrei
Max Bruch
Kol Nidrei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Kol Nidrei
Cello (or viola) sonata in E minor (1st mvt)
Rebecca Clarke
Cello (or viola) sonata in E minor (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
Cello (or viola) sonata in E minor (1st mvt)
Cello sonata: I. Allegro ben moderato
Frank Bridge
Cello sonata: I. Allegro ben moderato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjp.jpglink
Cello sonata: I. Allegro ben moderato
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
On the South Downs
Dobrinka Tabakova
On the South Downs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrk6.jpglink
On the South Downs
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
Zoltán Kodály
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
Prayer (From Jewish life)
Ernest Bloch
Prayer (From Jewish life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p24h.jpglink
Prayer (From Jewish life)
English Folksong
Ralph Vaughan Williams
English Folksong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
English Folksong
Jewish song [Moderato] (From Jewish life)
Ernest Bloch
Jewish song [Moderato] (From Jewish life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p24h.jpglink
Jewish song [Moderato] (From Jewish life)
Epigram No 2 (Nine Epigrams)
Zoltán Kodály
Epigram No 2 (Nine Epigrams)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Epigram No 2 (Nine Epigrams)
Cello Suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007 (Prelude)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007 (Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007 (Prelude)
Introduction and polonaise, Op 3
Frédéric Chopin
Introduction and polonaise, Op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Introduction and polonaise, Op 3
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Violoncelles, Vibrez!
Giovanni Sollima
Violoncelles, Vibrez!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg4h.jpglink
Violoncelles, Vibrez!
Romance lyrique
Zoltán Kodály
Romance lyrique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Romance lyrique
Violoncelles, vibrez!
Giovanni Sollima
Violoncelles, vibrez!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg4h.jpglink
Violoncelles, vibrez!
La capricieuse, Op 17
Edward Elgar
La capricieuse, Op 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
La capricieuse, Op 17
Sonatina for cello and piano
Zoltán Kodály
Sonatina for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Sonatina for cello and piano
Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor Op. 90 'Dumky', IV. Andante moderato (quasi tempo di Marcia) - Allegretto scherzando
Antonín Dvořák
Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor Op. 90 'Dumky', IV. Andante moderato (quasi tempo di Marcia) - Allegretto scherzando
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor Op. 90 'Dumky', IV. Andante moderato (quasi tempo di Marcia) - Allegretto scherzando
Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, Op. 87, 2nd mvt: Andante con moto
Johannes Brahms
Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, Op. 87, 2nd mvt: Andante con moto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, Op. 87, 2nd mvt: Andante con moto
Arpeggione Sonata, D 821 (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Arpeggione Sonata, D 821 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Arpeggione Sonata, D 821 (1st mvt)
Allegro appassionata, Op 43
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Allegro appassionata, Op 43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Allegro appassionata, Op 43
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Cello Concerto No 1 Op 33
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Cello Concerto No 1 Op 33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Cello Concerto No 1 Op 33
Schelomo
Ernest Bloch
Schelomo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p24h.jpglink
Schelomo
Suite No 3 in C major BWV 1009 for cello solo (Sarabande)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite No 3 in C major BWV 1009 for cello solo (Sarabande)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Suite No 3 in C major BWV 1009 for cello solo (Sarabande)
Suite No 1 in G major BWV 1007 for cello solo (Prelude)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite No 1 in G major BWV 1007 for cello solo (Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Suite No 1 in G major BWV 1007 for cello solo (Prelude)
Prelude from Cello Suite in G BWV 1007
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude from Cello Suite in G BWV 1007
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude from Cello Suite in G BWV 1007
Song of the Birds
Natalie Clein
Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p24h.jpglink
Song of the Birds
Sonata For Cello Solo
György Ligeti
Sonata For Cello Solo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Sonata For Cello Solo
Suite No 1 for cello solo - Allegro
Ernest Bloch
Suite No 1 for cello solo - Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p24h.jpglink
Suite No 1 for cello solo - Allegro
Cello Concerto in E minor: II: Lento - Allegro molto
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor: II: Lento - Allegro molto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor: II: Lento - Allegro molto
Allegro Appassionato Op.43
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Allegro Appassionato Op.43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Allegro Appassionato Op.43
Suite No. 1 for solo cello - iv. Allegro
Ernest Bloch
Suite No. 1 for solo cello - iv. Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p24h.jpglink
Suite No. 1 for solo cello - iv. Allegro
Cello Sonata 3rd movement
Frédéric Chopin
Cello Sonata 3rd movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Cello Sonata 3rd movement
Upcoming Events
22
Jan
2019
Natalie Clein, Lawrence Power and Simon Crawford-phillips
Turner Sims Concert Hall, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emmxp6
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-15T10:37:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06397lr.jpg
15
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 4: Tippett, John Tavener & Gubaidulina
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4ng9r
Cadogan Hall
2011-09-03T10:37:04
3
Sep
2011
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 4: Tippett, John Tavener & Gubaidulina
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 16 - New Generation Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev95v2
Cadogan Hall
2009-08-31T10:37:04
31
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 16 - New Generation Artists
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 10 - New Generation Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efb4fx
Cadogan Hall
2009-08-29T10:37:04
29
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 10 - New Generation Artists
Cadogan Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emh6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-24T10:37:04
24
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
