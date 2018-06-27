VOF de Kunst is a Dutch pop group from Tilburg founded in 1983. Their hit song was "Suzanne" (Susanna) which reached #1 and #12 in the charts in the Netherlands and UK respectively. The lead singer of the band is Nol Havens, and they have also toured using The Art Company name. This latter moniker was used for their only UK hit.

The group released 3 albums in the mid 1980s: Get It Out of Your Head (1984); Notes of Life (1985); and Oops! I Did It Again (1986).

The group has also produced albums of traditional festive songs and songs based on nursery rhymes and the works of Annie M. G. Schmidt. Since 1996 they have also played in theatre productions.