VOF de KunstDutch pop group, internationally known as The Art Company
VOF de Kunst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8893e0f3-575f-4367-a1af-78ce354c00e1
VOF de Kunst Biography (Wikipedia)
VOF de Kunst is a Dutch pop group from Tilburg founded in 1983. Their hit song was "Suzanne" (Susanna) which reached #1 and #12 in the charts in the Netherlands and UK respectively. The lead singer of the band is Nol Havens, and they have also toured using The Art Company name. This latter moniker was used for their only UK hit.
The group released 3 albums in the mid 1980s: Get It Out of Your Head (1984); Notes of Life (1985); and Oops! I Did It Again (1986).
The group has also produced albums of traditional festive songs and songs based on nursery rhymes and the works of Annie M. G. Schmidt. Since 1996 they have also played in theatre productions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
VOF de Kunst Tracks
Sort by
Susanna
VOF de Kunst
Susanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Susanna
Last played on
VOF de Kunst Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist