Computer Magic Biography (Wikipedia)
Computer Magic is the solo-project of American musician and producer Danielle Johnson, also referred to by her alias, Danz, based in Brooklyn, NY.
She is the singer, writer, composer, and the producer for Computer Magic.
Her musical influences include Radiohead, Gary Numan, Broadcast and Stereolab. She has also listed Philip K. Dick and Barbarella as further influences.
Her music has been described as otherworldly cosmic-pop. She has maintained success in Japan and has gained a cult following in the United States. Attracting sci-fi enthusiasts, she often performs or takes press photos in space suits with backdrops redolent of NASA base camps.
