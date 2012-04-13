Naked RemedyFormed 2009
Naked Remedy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8891f006-887f-4351-8609-1ab32810b166
Naked Remedy Biography (Wikipedia)
Naked Remedy are a psychedelic blues duo formed in Worcestershire, England. The current line-up consists of Dave Small (Vocals/Drums) and Tom Callinswood (Guitar/Effects). They performed at Forum Live at the LG Arena Birmingham before Paul Weller took to the main stage in November 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Naked Remedy Tracks
Sort by
Low Down
Naked Remedy
Low Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Low Down
Last played on
Modern War
Naked Remedy
Modern War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat About The Bush
Naked Remedy
Beat About The Bush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remedy
Naked Remedy
Remedy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remedy
Last played on
Freedom
Naked Remedy
Freedom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom
Last played on
Tunnel Vision
Naked Remedy
Tunnel Vision
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back For More
Naked Remedy
Back For More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rollercoaster
Naked Remedy
Rollercoaster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naked Remedy Links
Back to artist