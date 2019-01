Naked Remedy are a psychedelic blues duo formed in Worcestershire, England. The current line-up consists of Dave Small (Vocals/Drums) and Tom Callinswood (Guitar/Effects). They performed at Forum Live at the LG Arena Birmingham before Paul Weller took to the main stage in November 2010.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia