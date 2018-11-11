Kandi Burruss-Tucker (born May 17, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter, television personality, actress, and business woman. She first gained notice in 1992 as a member of the group Xscape. She won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her writing contributions on the TLC hit song "No Scrubs". She currently stars in the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its second season premiere on July 30, 2009.