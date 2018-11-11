KandiUS R&B singer-songwriter, actress & record producer Kandi Burruss. Born 17 May 1976
Kandi
1976-05-17
Kandi Biography (Wikipedia)
Kandi Burruss-Tucker (born May 17, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter, television personality, actress, and business woman. She first gained notice in 1992 as a member of the group Xscape. She won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her writing contributions on the TLC hit song "No Scrubs". She currently stars in the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its second season premiere on July 30, 2009.
Kandi Tracks
Don't Think I'm Not
Kandi
Don't Think I'm Not
Don't Think I'm Not
Money Making Mondays
Kandi
Money Making Mondays
Money Making Mondays
