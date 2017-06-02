André FleuryFrench organist and composer. Born 25 July 1903. Died 6 August 1995
André Fleury
1903-07-25
André Fleury Biography (Wikipedia)
André Edouard Antoine Marie Fleury (25 July 1903 – 6 August 1995) was a French composer, pianist, organist, and pedagogue.
André Fleury Tracks
Variations sur un Noel bourguignon
