Narciso Martínez (October 29, 1911 in Reynosa, Mexico – June 5, 1992 in San Benito, Texas), given the nickname, El Huracan del Valle ("The Hurricane of the Valley"), by a furniture dealer and talent broker nameed Enrique Valentin, began recording in 1935 (or 1936) and is the father of conjunto music. The Spanish word conjunto means 'group' and in El Valle de Tejas that means accordion, bajo sexto, and contrabajo (string bass, known locally also as "el tololoche"). The same year, he and Santiago recorded the polka "La Chicharronera" and the schottishche "El Tronconal" for Bluebird Records.