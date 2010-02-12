Narciso MartínezBorn 29 October 1911. Died 5 June 1992
Narciso Martínez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-10-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/888d7164-1e05-4428-bed0-88b57e5050df
Narciso Martínez Biography (Wikipedia)
Narciso Martínez (October 29, 1911 in Reynosa, Mexico – June 5, 1992 in San Benito, Texas), given the nickname, El Huracan del Valle ("The Hurricane of the Valley"), by a furniture dealer and talent broker nameed Enrique Valentin, began recording in 1935 (or 1936) and is the father of conjunto music. The Spanish word conjunto means 'group' and in El Valle de Tejas that means accordion, bajo sexto, and contrabajo (string bass, known locally also as "el tololoche"). The same year, he and Santiago recorded the polka "La Chicharronera" and the schottishche "El Tronconal" for Bluebird Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Narciso Martínez Tracks
Sort by
Traditional Accordian Music
Narciso Martínez
Traditional Accordian Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traditional Accordian Music
Last played on
Narciso Martínez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist