John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Biography (Wikipedia)
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra were an American disco band, noted for their lead member (John "the Monster" Davis), who lent his name to the band as well as producing all of their output.
Tracks
Bourgie Bourgie
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Up Jumped The Devil (Louie Vega Remix)
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
I Can't Stop (Louie Vega Mix & DJ Jazzy Jeff)
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Ain't That Enough For You
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Love Magic
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
I Can't Stop
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Kojak Main Theme
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Night and Day
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Orchestral Funk
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Up Jumped The Devil (M&M Mix)
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
Up Jumped The Devil
John Davis and the Monster Orchestra
