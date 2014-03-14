Big John Hamilton
Big John Hamilton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8887fc5b-62e1-46e6-8f02-46bf19ff6a51
Big John Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Big John Hamilton was an American vocalist. He is known as a singer of Southern Soul music. Hamilton lived in Florida. He made eight solo records (45s) as well as duets with Doris Allen. They sang a version of Buddy Miles' "Them Changes" for Florida's Minaret Records label between 1967 and 1970. Sundazed Records released a Compact Disc in 2006 of his music called How Much Can a Man Take, the name of the title song from 1968.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big John Hamilton Tracks
Sort by
HOW MUCH CAN A MAN TAKE
Big John Hamilton
HOW MUCH CAN A MAN TAKE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HOW MUCH CAN A MAN TAKE
Last played on
I Have No One
Big John Hamilton
I Have No One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have No One
Last played on
Big Bad John
Big John Hamilton
Big Bad John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Bad John
Last played on
Big John Hamilton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist