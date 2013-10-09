Piano MagicFormed 1996
Piano Magic
1996
Piano Magic Biography (Wikipedia)
Piano Magic was a musical collective formed in the summer of 1996 by Glen Johnson, Dominic Chennell, and Dick Rance in London, England. Their sound has been described as ambient pop, post-rock, indietronica, dark wave, "arty baroque pop" and "English radiophonic soundscapers". While later releases saw them operating in a traditional band format, they originally intended to base their recordings around their small nucleus and whoever else would like to contribute. Glen Johnson was the only remaining member from the original trio when the group disbanded in 2017.
Piano Magic Tracks
I Came To Your Party Dressed As A Shadow
Piano Magic
I Came To Your Party Dressed As A Shadow
I Came To Your Party Dressed As A Shadow
Love and Music
Piano Magic
Love and Music
Love and Music
I Didn't Get Where I Am Today
Piano Magic
I Didn't Get Where I Am Today
