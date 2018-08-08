John BertalotOrganist and composer. Born 15 September 1931
John Bertalot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88841dbe-4ff0-4365-a9aa-585730d909c5
John Bertalot Biography (Wikipedia)
John Bertalot (born 1931) is an English organist, who served at Blackburn Cathedral.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Bertalot Tracks
Sort by
Brazilian Psalm
Jean Berger
Brazilian Psalm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brazilian Psalm
Performer
Choir
Psalm 67
Charles Ives
Psalm 67
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
Psalm 67
Performer
Choir
Nunc dimittis
Gerald Near
Nunc dimittis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nunc dimittis
Performer
Choir
Magnificat
Gerald Near
Magnificat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificat
Performer
Choir
Psalms 42, 43
John Bertalot
Psalms 42, 43
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalms 42, 43
Performer
Choir
Christ, Mighty Saviour
David Hurd
Christ, Mighty Saviour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ, Mighty Saviour
Performer
Choir
Silent Devotion and Response
Ernest Bloch
Silent Devotion and Response
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silent Devotion and Response
Performer
Choir
Back to artist