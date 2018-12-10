Anika Noni RoseBorn 6 September 1972
Anika Noni Rose (born September 6, 1972) is an American actress and singer known for her Tony Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change and her starring role as Lorrell Robinson in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. She also voiced Tiana, Disney's first African-American princess in Walt Disney Pictures' 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. In 2014, Rose played the role of Beneatha Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun, for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play. She was named a Disney Legend in 2011.
Almost There
When We're Human
Dreamgirls
One Night Only
Take A Break
When We're Human (feat. Anika Noni Rose & Terence Blanchard)
Down In New Orleans (Finale)
Down In New Orleans
Dreamgirls
