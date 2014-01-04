Misteur ValaireFormed 2005
Misteur Valaire
2005
Misteur Valaire Biography (Wikipedia)
Valaire, formerly known as Misteur Valaire, are a French Canadian electropop group based in Sherbrooke, Quebec and later Montreal.
Bellevue Avenue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
