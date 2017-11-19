Susan BradshawBorn 8 September 1931. Died 30 January 2005
Susan Bradshaw (Monmouth, 8 September 1931 – London, 30 January 2005) was a British pianist, teacher and writer. She was mainly associated with contemporary music, and especially with the work of Pierre Boulez, several of whose writings she translated. As a critic and musicologist she contributed to a number of magazines and journals over several decades; the titles included Contact, Music & Musicians, Tempo and The Musical Times.
Mobile for Tape and Percussion
Hans Keller
Mobile for Tape and Percussion
Mobile for Tape and Percussion
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-28T11:19:55
28
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
