TriggaUK breakbeat DJ/producer Aaron Newton
Trigga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8880fe9c-21a7-4202-80ff-1302fade39db
Trigga Performances & Interviews
Trigga Tracks
Sort by
So Sick
Trigga
So Sick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Sick
Last played on
Hoods Up Dub (Chimpo & Sam Binga Remix) (feat. Trigga & Killa P)
Jon E Cash
Hoods Up Dub (Chimpo & Sam Binga Remix) (feat. Trigga & Killa P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0965.jpglink
Hoods Up Dub (Chimpo & Sam Binga Remix) (feat. Trigga & Killa P)
Last played on
Hoods Up (Remix) (feat. Trigga & Killa P)
Jon E Cash
Hoods Up (Remix) (feat. Trigga & Killa P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0965.jpglink
Hoods Up (Remix) (feat. Trigga & Killa P)
Last played on
MCR (Snowy Dubplate)
Trigga
MCR (Snowy Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0965.jpglink
MCR (Snowy Dubplate)
Last played on
MCR (Orifice Vulgatron Dubplate)
Trigga
MCR (Orifice Vulgatron Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0965.jpglink
MCR (Orifice Vulgatron Dubplate)
Last played on
Who Run Tingz
Trigga
Who Run Tingz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Run Tingz
Last played on
Who Run Tingz (Skittles Dubplate)
Chimpo
Who Run Tingz (Skittles Dubplate)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Run Tingz (Skittles Dubplate)
Last played on
MCR
Sam Binga
MCR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0965.jpglink
MCR
Last played on
Feel It In The Water (Chimpo & Metrodome Remix) (feat. Jenna G & Trigga)
Terri Walker
Feel It In The Water (Chimpo & Metrodome Remix) (feat. Jenna G & Trigga)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01j0dcn.jpglink
Feel It In The Water (Chimpo & Metrodome Remix) (feat. Jenna G & Trigga)
Last played on
Who Run Tingz (Toddla T Dubplate)
Chimpo
Who Run Tingz (Toddla T Dubplate)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Run Tingz (Toddla T Dubplate)
Last played on
MCR
Trigga
MCR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0965.jpglink
MCR
Last played on
Who Run Tingz (Acapella)
Chimpo
Who Run Tingz (Acapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Run Tingz (Acapella)
Last played on
Who Run Tingz
Chimpo & Trigga
Who Run Tingz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Run Tingz
Performer
Last played on
Gaza (Sukh Night Remix)
Trigga
Gaza (Sukh Night Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaza (Sukh Night Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Trigga, Stylo G, Ed Solo, Deekline, Bryan Gee, Logan D, Bassman, Top Cat, Azza, GRIMA, Eksman and The Ragga Twins
Fire, London, UK
22
Feb
2019
Trigga, Caspa, Ganja White Night, Coki, Sgt Pokes, Compa, Subscape, The Others, Thelem, kloudmen, Six Sunsets, IC3, Crazy D, Ken Mac, Shadow Demon Coalition, Bassman, Upgrade, Grooverider, Nicky Blackmarket, AC MC, Rowney, Propz, Toddlah, Zha, Taiko, Opus, Riz La Teef, Tetris, Drumterror, Acetate, Turner, B:Thorough, Reamz, Fearless Dread, Jwarn, Dandim, Reso, Silkie, Photes, Laffnar and flipz
fabric, London, UK
Back to artist