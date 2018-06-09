Skatebård is the pseudonym of the Norwegian DJ and producer Bård Aasen Lødemel. Skatebård was born in 1976 in Harstad, grew up in Hovdebygda, but has since relocated to Bergen. Skatebård is well known for being a part of the hip-hop act Side Brok formed together with Sjef R and Thorstein Hyl III, but he is also a notable electronic artist who generally fits into the Italo disco genre. Skatebård is the founder of the record label Digitalo Enterprises.