Jean RochefortBorn 29 April 1930. Died 9 October 2017
Jean Rochefort
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/887bef45-f4cf-45bd-9886-f1743a5dbde3
Jean Rochefort Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Raoul Robert Rochefort (29 April 1930 – 9 October 2017) was a French stage and screen actor. He received many accolades, including a Honorary César in 1999, during his career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Rochefort Tracks
Sort by
Jean Rochefort Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist