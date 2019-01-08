Royal Liverpool Philharmonic OrchestraFormed 10 January 1840
The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society is a British society based in Liverpool, England, that manages a professional symphony orchestra, a concert venue, and extensive programmes of learning through music. The society is the second oldest of its type in the United Kingdom. Its orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, is the country's longest-surviving professional orchestra. The RLPO is the UK's only orchestra that has its own hall. In addition to the orchestra, the society administers the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir, the Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and other choirs and ensembles. It is involved in educational and community projects in Liverpool and its surrounding region. It is based in the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, an Art Deco concert hall built in the late 1930s.
March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (The Wasps)
Oxford Street March
Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36; 4th mvt - Finale, Allegro con fuoco
Rhapsody in Blue
Concerto Sz.116 For Orchestra
4 Songs Standchen, Das Bechlein, Morgan, Zueignung
Aurora - Concerto For Coloratura Soprano And Orchestra
In the South (Alassio)
Concert Waltz 'Footlights'
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardée)
Symphony No.1 in G minor, "Winter Dreams" Op.13 (3rd mvt)
Kyrie (Requiem for My Mother)
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35 (3rd mvt)
The Wasps (Overture)
Les filles de Cadix arr for trumpet and orchestra
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor, Op 22
Anyone Who Had A Heart (feat. Rebecca Ferguson)
Don't Answer Me
Le Coq D'Or - Suite: I. Tsar Dodon in his palace
A Sea Symphony
Symphony No. 1 'A Sea Symphony' - iii Scherzo. The Waves
The Running Set
The Wasps (Entr'acte)
English Idyll no. 1
Both Sides Now
Alfie
Step Inside Love
Pineapple Poll (Opening Dance)
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue
Dance for violin and orchestra, Op 7 No 2
Capriccio italien, Op 45
'Infernal dance of all Kashchei's subjects' from The Firebird - ballet
Nell Gwyn (Overture)
Dale: Materna Requiem - 3 Pie Jesu
The Wasps - Aristophanic Suite (From Incidental Music)
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra
Salut d'amour
Adam Zero (Awakening of Love and Dance of Summer)
Symphony No.2
Piano Concerto No.2
Overture, Cupid and Psyche
Entry of the Gladiators, Op 68
The Happy Forest, Symphonic Poem
Johannesburg Festival Overture
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
The Wasps (Ballet and Final Tableau)
Proms 2018: Prom 62: Strauss Songs
Proms 2016: Prom 53
Proms 2014: Prom 19: R. Strauss & Elgar
BBC Singers at the Proms: Prom 19: R. Strauss & Elgar
Proms 2013: Prom 66: Family Matinee: The Big Proms Bear Hunt
