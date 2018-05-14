Florence Leontine Mary Welch (born 28 August 1986) is an English musician, singer, songwriter and producer. She is the vocalist and songwriter of the indie rock band Florence and the Machine.

Florence and the Machine's debut album, Lungs, was released in 2009; on 17 January 2010, the album reached the top position in the UK after being on the chart for 28 consecutive weeks. Lungs won the Brit Award for Best British Album in 2010. The group's second studio album, Ceremonials, released in October 2011, debuted at number one in the UK and number six in the US. The band's third album, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful was released in 2015 to positive reviews from critics, and topped the UK and US charts. The band's fourth album High As Hope was released in 2018.

In 2018, Welch released a book titled Useless Magic, a collection of lyrics and poems written by Welch, along with illustrations.