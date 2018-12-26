Johann Christian SchickhardtComposer. Born 1682. Died 1762
Johann Christian Schickhardt
1682
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Christian Schickhardt (or Schikardt, c. 1682 – c. 25 March 1762) was a German composer and woodwind player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Concerto for flute, (2) oboes, strings & bc in G minor (S.Uu (i hs 58:5))
Concerto for flute, (2) oboes, strings & bc in G minor (S.Uu (i hs 58:5))
