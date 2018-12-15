William Herbert BrewsterBorn 2 July 1897. Died 14 October 1987
William Herbert Brewster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1897-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88786747-44ac-4310-8b52-25bbee9ac69b
William Herbert Brewster Biography (Wikipedia)
William Herbert Brewster (July 2, 1897 – October 14, 1987) was an influential African American Baptist minister, composer, dramatist, singer, poet and community leader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Herbert Brewster Tracks
Sort by
The Old Landmark
William Herbert Brewster
The Old Landmark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hrmpm.jpglink
The Old Landmark
Last played on
Back to artist