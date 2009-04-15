Clement FreudBorn 24 April 1924. Died 15 April 2009
Clement Freud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-04-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8877aa1c-e095-40b7-a5f9-fb8ee39b5d3d
Clement Freud Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Clement Raphael Freud (24 April 1924 – 15 April 2009) was a British broadcaster, writer, politician and chef.
The grandson of Sigmund Freud and brother of Lucian Freud, he moved to the United Kingdom from Germany as a child and later worked as a prominent chef and food writer before becoming known to a wider audience as a television and radio personality. He was elected as a Liberal Member of Parliament in 1973, retaining his seat until 1987, when he received a knighthood.
In 2016, seven years after he died, three women made public allegations of child sexual abuse and rape by Freud, which led to police investigations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clement Freud Tracks
Sort by
Clement Freud Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist