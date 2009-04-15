Sir Clement Raphael Freud (24 April 1924 – 15 April 2009) was a British broadcaster, writer, politician and chef.

The grandson of Sigmund Freud and brother of Lucian Freud, he moved to the United Kingdom from Germany as a child and later worked as a prominent chef and food writer before becoming known to a wider audience as a television and radio personality. He was elected as a Liberal Member of Parliament in 1973, retaining his seat until 1987, when he received a knighthood.

In 2016, seven years after he died, three women made public allegations of child sexual abuse and rape by Freud, which led to police investigations.