David Peel & The Lower East Side
David Peel & The Lower East Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/887748dc-11df-45ff-8ad6-f028b18aef67
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lower East Side Band was an American rock band from Manhattan, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
I Like Marijuana
David Peel & The Lower East Side
I Like Marijuana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like Marijuana
Last played on
Mother, Where Is My Father?
David Peel & The Lower East Side
Mother, Where Is My Father?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother, Where Is My Father?
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist