Anastasia VinnikovaBorn 15 April 1991
Anastasia Vinnikova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88759daa-3f21-4089-a46f-5fa32f9e244d
Anastasia Vinnikova Biography (Wikipedia)
Anastasia Vinnikova, (Belarusian: Анастасія Віннікава, Russian: Анастасия Винникова) born 15 April 1991 is a singer from Belarus. She represented her country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 with the song "I Love Belarus", but failed to qualify to the final.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anastasia Vinnikova Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist