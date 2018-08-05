Rolan Webster Holden (August 7, 1939 – January 22, 1997) was an American pop and rhythm and blues singer from Seattle, Washington. Ron appeared on The Lloyd Thaxton Show, Mike Douglas Show, American Bandstand (with Connie Francis, The Crests, Bobby Freeman and Conway Twitty) and The Dick Clark Show. He performed at the Apollo Theater with artists Jackie Wilson, the Crests and Redd Foxx. Most notable were USO tour-stops with Elvis Presley, Pat Boone and Connie Francis.

Between 1958 and 1965, Ron Holden toured with Hank Ballard & the Midnighters, James Brown, Brook Benton, Etta James, Cleve Duncan & the Penguins, Rosie and the Originals, the 5 Royales, the Coasters, Freddy Cannon, the Crests, Marvin & Johnny, Don and Dewey, Big Joe Turner, Marv Johnson, Mickey & Silvia, Harvey Fuqua & the Moonglows, Jimmy Clanton, the Olympics, Donnie Brooks and Bill Haley.

In 1969, Ron, as singer/entertainer, formed a six piece rock and R&B band: Ron Holden & Good News. Good News performed at various clubs in the Seattle/Tacoma area for about eight months. The group members were Charles Jefferson (trumpet), Bob Cozzetti (trumpet), Tim Gemmill (tenor saxophone & flute), Steve Swartz (drums), Toby Cyer (electric guitar) and Bruce Ransom (bass guitar, electric guitar, vocals). Influences included James Brown, Chicago and Blood Sweat & Tears.