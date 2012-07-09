Andrew TibbsBorn 2 February 1929. Died 5 May 1991
Andrew Tibbs
1929-02-02
Andrew Tibbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Tibbs (February 2, 1929 – May 5, 1991) was an American electric and urban blues singer and songwriter. He is best known for his controversial 1947 recording "Bilbo Is Dead", a song relating to the demise of Theodore G. Bilbo.
Bilbo Is Dead
