The Flower Pot Men60s psychedelic band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1970
The Flower Pot Men
1967
The Flower Pot Men Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flower Pot Men were an English pop group created in 1967 as a result of the single, "Let's Go to San Francisco", recorded by session musicians, becoming a major UK Top 20 and Continental Europe hit in the autumn of 1967. The group's sound was characterised by rich, three-part vocal harmonies.
The Flower Pot Men Tracks
Let's Go To San Francisco
Let's Go To San Francisco
Let's Go To San Francisco
Walk In The Sky
The Flower Pot Men
Walk In The Sky
Walk In The Sky
Walk In The Sky
