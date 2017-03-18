Richard "Rick" Davies (born 22 July 1944) is an English musician, singer and songwriter best known as the founder, vocalist and keyboardist of progressive rock band Supertramp. He is the only original member of the band who is still active with them, and has composed some of their most well-known songs, including "Rudy", "Bloody Well Right", "Ain't Nobody But Me", "Another Man's Woman", "Downstream", "From Now On", "Gone Hollywood", "Goodbye Stranger", "Just Another Nervous Wreck", "Cannonball", "Better Days", "Brother Where You Bound", and "I'm Beggin' You". He is generally noted for his rhythmic blues piano solos and jazz-tinged progressive rock compositions and cynical lyrics.

Starting with Indelibly Stamped in 1971, Davies shared lead vocals with Supertramp songwriting partner, Roger Hodgson until the latter's departure in 1983, at which point he became the sole lead vocalist of the group. Davies's voice is deeper than Hodgson's, and he usually employs a raspy baritone which stands in stark contrast to his bandmate's tenor. However, he occasionally sings in a falsetto which superficially resembles Hodgson's vocals, such as on "Goodbye Stranger" and "My Kind of Lady". He also plays harmonica for the group.