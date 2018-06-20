Nathaniel RosenBorn 9 June 1948
Nathaniel Rosen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-06-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/886815a3-afd6-4cdf-8a03-a111bb1b6fd9
Nathaniel Rosen Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel "Nick" Rosen (born June 9, 1948 in Altadena, California) is an American cellist, the gold medalist of the 1978 International Tchaikovsky Competition, and former faculty member at the USC Thornton School of Music and the Manhattan School of Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nathaniel Rosen Tracks
Sort by
The Gallant Troubadour
Carl Maria von Weber
The Gallant Troubadour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
The Gallant Troubadour
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist