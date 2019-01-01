Lori McKennaAmerican folk singer/songwriter. Born 22 December 1968
Lori McKenna
1968-12-22
Lori McKenna Biography (Wikipedia)
Lori McKenna (née Giroux; born December 22, 1968) is an American folk, Americana, and country music singer, songwriter, and performer. In 2016, she was nominated for the Grammy Award for Song of the Year and won Best Country Song for co-writing the hit single "Girl Crush" performed by Little Big Town. In 2017, she again won Best Country Song at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for writing "Humble and Kind" performed by Tim McGraw. McKenna along with Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby and Hillary Lindsey wrote the second single off the soundtrack to the 2018 film, A Star Is Born called Always Remember Us This Way and performed backing vocals along with Lindsey and Hemby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lori McKenna Tracks
Like Patsy Would
Lori McKenna
Like Patsy Would
Like Patsy Would
People Get Old
Lori McKenna
People Get Old
People Get Old
You Won't Even Know I'm Gone
Lori McKenna
You Won't Even Know I'm Gone
The Time I've Wasted
Lori McKenna
The Time I've Wasted
The Time I've Wasted
Arms of a Lion (feat. Lori McKenna)
Heather Morgan
Arms of a Lion (feat. Lori McKenna)
Arms of a Lion (feat. Lori McKenna)
The Tree
Lori McKenna
The Tree
The Tree
Humble and Kind
Lori McKenna
Humble and Kind
Humble and Kind
Happy People
Lori McKenna
Happy People
Happy People
You Can't Break A Woman
Lori McKenna
You Can't Break A Woman
You Can't Break A Woman
A Mother Never Rests
Lori McKenna
A Mother Never Rests
A Mother Never Rests
Wreck You
Lori McKenna
Wreck You
Wreck You
The Way Back Home
Lori McKenna
The Way Back Home
The Way Back Home
The Life Behind St. Mary's
Lori McKenna
The Life Behind St. Mary's
Young And Angry Again
Lori McKenna
Young And Angry Again
Young And Angry Again
Numbered Doors
Lori McKenna
Numbered Doors
Numbered Doors
Twenty Years
Lori McKenna
Twenty Years
Twenty Years
Giving Up On Your Hometown
Lori McKenna
Giving Up On Your Hometown
We Were Cool
Lori McKenna
We Were Cool
We Were Cool
God Never Made One of Us to Be Alone
Lori McKenna
God Never Made One of Us to Be Alone
