Carlton Douglas Ridenhour (born August 1, 1960), known professionally as Chuck D, is an American rapper, author, and producer. As the leader of the rap group Public Enemy, he helped create politically and socially conscious hip hop music in the mid-1980s. The Source ranked him at No. 12 on their list of the Top 50 Hip-Hop Lyricists of All Time.
- Public Enemy Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02xkgxd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02xkgxd.jpg2015-07-20T09:48:00.000ZChuck D breaks down the new Public Enemy album with Semtex on 1Xtra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02xkh25
Public Enemy Interview
Chuck D Tracks
Soul Power (SLY Edit)
Chuck D
Soul Power (SLY Edit)
America (feat. Black Thought & Chuck D)
Logic
America (feat. Black Thought & Chuck D)
America (feat. Black Thought & Chuck D)
Sing A Simple Song
Chuck D
Sing A Simple Song
Sing A Simple Song
Chuck D Interlude
Chuck D
Chuck D Interlude
Chuck D Interlude
Bring the Noise (feat. Chuck D)
Anthrax
Bring the Noise (feat. Chuck D)
Bring the Noise (feat. Chuck D)
Get Used To Me (Ali Tribute)
Chuck D
Get Used To Me (Ali Tribute)
Get Used To Me (Ali Tribute)
Beautiful People (feat. Chuck D & Mama Ferg)
A$AP Ferg
Beautiful People (feat. Chuck D & Mama Ferg)
Beautiful People (feat. Chuck D & Mama Ferg)
Can't You Hear Me Knockin
Bernard Fowler
Can't You Hear Me Knockin
Can't You Hear Me Knockin
The People (feat. Chuck D)
De La Soul
The People (feat. Chuck D)
The People (feat. Chuck D)
