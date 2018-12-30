Karrin AllysonBorn 27 July 1963
Karrin Allyson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/886335e4-345b-4f6c-bebb-0cfdc59e3003
Karrin Allyson Biography (Wikipedia)
Karrin Allyson (pronounced KAH-rin; born Karrin Allyson Schoonover on July 27, 1963 in Great Bend, Kansas) is an American jazz vocalist. She has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, and has received positive reviews from several prominent sources, including the New York Times, which has called her a "singer with a feline touch and impeccable intonation."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karrin Allyson Tracks
Sort by
Yardbird Suite
Karrin Allyson
Yardbird Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yardbird Suite
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Karrin Allyson
Autumn Leaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
Little Boat
Karrin Allyson
Little Boat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Boat
Last played on
Oh, What A Beautiful Morning
Karrin Allyson
Oh, What A Beautiful Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desafinado
Karrin Allyson
Desafinado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desafinado
Last played on
Surrey With The Fringe On Top
Karrin Allyson
Surrey With The Fringe On Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surrey With The Fringe On Top
Last played on
So Danco Samba
Karrin Allyson
So Danco Samba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Danco Samba
Last played on
When I Think Of Tom/Hello Young Lovers
Karrin Allyson
When I Think Of Tom/Hello Young Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
West Coast Blues
Karrin Allyson
West Coast Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
West Coast Blues
Last played on
Everybody's Cryin' Mercy
Karrin Allyson
Everybody's Cryin' Mercy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Cryin' Mercy
Last played on
Strollin'
Karrin Allyson
Strollin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strollin'
Last played on
O Pato
Karrin Allyson
O Pato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Pato
Last played on
I Have Dreamed
Karrin Allyson
I Have Dreamed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have Dreamed
Last played on
Something Good
Karrin Allyson
Something Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Good
Last played on
Happy Talk
Karrin Allyson
Happy Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Talk
Last played on
Youve Got To Be Carefully Taught
Karrin Allyson
Youve Got To Be Carefully Taught
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Many A New Day
Karrin Allyson
Many A New Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Many A New Day
Last played on
Moanin'
Karrin Allyson
Moanin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moanin'
Last played on
Show Me
Karrin Allyson
Show Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Me
Last played on
How Long Has This Been Going On?
Karrin Allyson
How Long Has This Been Going On?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long As You're Living
Karrin Allyson
Long As You're Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long As You're Living
Last played on
Goodbye
Karrin Allyson
Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye
Last played on
Inutil Paisagem
Karrin Allyson
Inutil Paisagem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inutil Paisagem
Last played on
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Karrin Allyson
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Last played on
Something Worth Waiting For
Karrin Allyson
Something Worth Waiting For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Worth Waiting For
Last played on
It Could Happen To You
Karrin Allyson
It Could Happen To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Could Happen To You
Last played on
The Shadow Of Your Smile
Karrin Allyson
The Shadow Of Your Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shadow Of Your Smile
Last played on
But I Was Cool
Karrin Allyson
But I Was Cool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But I Was Cool
Last played on
Pack Your Suitcase Blues
Karrin Allyson
Pack Your Suitcase Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pack Your Suitcase Blues
Last played on
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Karrin Allyson
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
Karrin Allyson
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
Last played on
Turn Out the Stars
Karrin Allyson
Turn Out the Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Out the Stars
Last played on
Sophisticated Lady
Karrin Allyson
Sophisticated Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sophisticated Lady
Last played on
Karrin Allyson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist